



















Last week the awesome folks at Magical Butter sent me one of their legendary herbal extraction machines, The Magical Butter MB2, to take it for a spin inside of my kitchen where I formulate my cannabis spa potions and spa nosh recipes. This was so terrific because I have been looking for something that would make my herbal work a bit less taxing on my hand and wrist joints where I have a lot of RA issues!

Now, you know what most people are going to do when they get their brand new Magical Butter machine, right? Make cannabis butter, of course. And hands down the Magical Butter herbal extraction machine is legendary among cannabis aficionados in legal and medical states for the high quality cannabis butter it produces.

But, that’s not what we are going to do with our Magical Butter machine. No, here in my cannabis spa kitchen we are going to throw at this machine, what should be, the toughest spa formulations for a machine like this–the soaps, bath salts, and bath concentrates. We’ll make some cannabis butter for popcorn, later. 😉 In the first of my many Magical Butter recipes to come, I’d like to present this amazing and easy soap recipe today!

Soap and saponins of any kind are going to be a challenge for any herbal extraction appliance because of the foaming and potential to overflow. I am here to tell you that Magical Butter has passed the test–no overflow with soap foam whatsoever. And not only that, the Magical Butter machine so thoroughly chopped and processed all of the herbs inside, including the tough, dried soapberries, that when it was done doing its job, practically everything was mush.

The Magical Butter machine made an incredible concentrated herbal soap that had very stiff peaks, even after heating at 190 degrees in the machine! If you are familiar with my love of soapberries and the recipes for them in my new book, The Cannabis Spa at Home, then you already know that working with these can take some elbow grease–but the Magical Butter machine really does magically take out almost all of the labor involved in making my soaps, bath concentrates, and bath salts with or without cannabis.

But that’s not all–it expertly extracted all of the essential oil terpenes and other herbal goodness from the raw plant material and infused them in the soap I made instead of losing them in the steam, like when these materials are cooked on the stove. The Magical Butter machine has a special scent lock lid that locks in all of the vital terpene essential oils during the process. This was the best smelling and most effective herbal soap I have ever made–and I think you’ll feel the same way if you try my recipes with this machine.

Lemon Chamomile Shampoo and Herbal Soap Recipe

This is a highlighting shampoo–without the salon chemical process! Lemon, chamomile and lemongrass work together to create sheer golden highlights over time–it’s a great shampoo for highlighted, light, or grey hair.

Use a milk frother like I do and take the frother into the bath or shower with you for mountains of soapy foam for hair, face and body!

Ingredients:

A dozen (or more if they are small) whole, seeded soapberries split in half

1 sliced whole lemon

2 tablespoons or 15 grams of chamomile tea

1/2 cup or 60 grams of coarsely chopped fresh lemongrass

Optional: 1/2 gram kief to make this soap medicinally active for symptom relief such as itching and other skin and scalp irritations. In prohibition states use 1/2 teaspoon or 2 ml of culinary hemp seed oil to substitute.

2 1/2 cups or 600 milliliter water

Preparation:

1. Put everything into the Magical Butter machine. Turn it to the settings I use here: 190 degrees for 1 hour. Let it sit and cool with the lid on for another 1 hour.

2. Remove the lid and pour the liquid soap and mash through the Magical Butter filter bag, and squeeze with the Love Glove. The liquid soap may be used immediately or bottled in a sterile bottle and stored in the refrigerator.

Summary Recipe Name Lemon Chamomile Shampoo and Herbal Soap Recipe Published On 2017-07-24 Preparation Time 15M Cook Time 2H Total Time 2H15M Average Rating 5 4 Review(s) Based onReview(s)