When you hear the terms Cannabis Tea or Marijuana Tea what is meant is actually one of these two things:

1. Marijuana flower, leaves, or stems steeped in water.

2. Leaves of the Camellia sinensis/assamica tea shrub steeped in water infused with cannabinoids from the marijuana plant.

#1 is not really tea. In order for something to be a tea it must include leaves from Camellia sinensis/assamica. #1 is technically what is known as a tisane. The difference between tea and tisane is very important, but rarely addressed by many authors of beverage recipes. You’ll find a ton of these ‘marijuana tea’ recipes online and in my opinion it would seem that few of the authors have actually tasted what they are writing recipes about.

Cannabis brewed in water tastes downright awful. It’s bitter and grassy. Whole cannabis flowers are used in traditional Indian bhangs, but these beverages also have other ingredients. And it’s not tea, it’s bhang. Tea is Camellia sinensis/assamica, always.

Cannabis brewed in water will result in the essential oils and cannabinoids of the material to float and stick to the cup. The active chemistry in cannabis is not water soluble. You cannot make a tisane of cannabis in water, and you sure as heck can’t make a tea out of it either.

#2 Is the correct definition of cannabis tea. Or rather, cannabis-infused tea. Cannabis product + emulsifiers + leaves from Camellia sinensis/assamica make tea which has been infused with cannabinoids and other essential oils from the cannabis plant using emulsifying ingredients that distribute the non-water soluble chemistry throughout the beverage.

Making cannabis tea appealing involves controlling the overpowering terpenes and ‘green’ flavors of the plant material. Tea leaves are delicate and have their own set of terpenes–many of which can also be found in cannabis and that complement the cannabinoids in cannabis. For this a more purified form of cannabis is suggested–such as a cold water hash.

Cannabis Tisane

But what about tisane? Cannabis tisane can be made with any form of cannabis as long as an emulsifier is present in the water to distribute the non-water soluble chemistry throughout the beverage. But again, cannabis alone, infused in water is not very tasty. To make a really lovely cannabis tisane you need some more herbal ingredients that complement the cannabinoids, herbs with many of the same terpenes found in cannabis like mint leaves, lemon, clove, and florals like rose and lavender. Cannabis is a wonderful plant but the flavor can be overpowering when it is brewed as a single herb tisane or if too much of the green plant material is used in herbal tisane blends.

Flavor is important in any cannabis beverage. That’s my opinion. Remember the old saying, “A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down?” Cannabis needs an entourage of flavors to be really tasty in tea and tisane! But of course, you are free to enjoy cannabis-infused beverages how you prefer.

