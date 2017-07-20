



















This cannabis cucumber mint lotion was such a relief today! It’s the perfect hot August lotion and I really enjoyed it as a leg and back lotion for relief during this hot weather.

There are no essential oils. This lotion gets its fabulous fragrance from the fresh cucumber and mint. I like those little Persian cucumbers but you can use any cucumber. Like many of my lotion recipes, this one starts with a “living water” which is made up of the fresh herbal ingredients extracted using a blender and then strained.

Ingredients:

1 cup of chopped or sliced cucumber that has been peeled

1/2 cup of chopped mint

1 piece of fresh aloe vera about 3 inches long, chopped

2 tbsp of concentrated cannabis infused olive oil

2 tbsp of plain olive oil

2 tbsp of kokum butter

1 gram of sunflower lecithin (the sticky kind, not the granules)

1 cup of cold spring water or distilled water

1 tsp of fresh lemon juice

Preparation:

Put the water, lemon juice, mint, cucumber and aloe vera in the blender and blend just until chunky. Strain but don’t squeeze through a strainer or cheesecloth. Set aside the plant mash to be frozen and used later as a poultice for burns!

Prepare two small pans, one with the strained liquid and one with the olive oil, the cannabis infused olive oil, kokum butter and sunflower lecithin. Put both pans on the stove and heat to around 140 F or 60 C; both pans should heat to about the same temp for about 5 minutes. Pour both the fats and liquid into a glass bottle or jar, put the lid on and shake until the fats and liquids come together. Place the bottle in the fridge to firm up the lotion a bit and then shake again. You should have a creamy lotion that absorbs quickly after this process.

Refrigerate and use within 5 days.

