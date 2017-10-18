You are cordially invited to the launch party for my new book, High Tea!

This Friday, October 20 at 6PM PST, 8PM CST, and 9PM EST, join me on Facebook Live for the launch of my new book, High Tea!

https://www.facebook.com/events/519735795066628/

I’m going to be doing live recipe demos (something I can’t do in a bookstore!), reading some of my favorite selections from the book, chatting with you, and giving away three signed copies to three very lucky people chosen at random!

This will be a leisurely two hour broadcast, so come as you are!

High Tea launches officially today and is available for purchase at Amazon. I am really looking forward to sharing some of the most meaningful recipe content I have ever written with you. I hope you can join me on Friday for the party!

Author of High Tea, and The Cannabis Spa at Home, Herbalist, Allergy Chef, and Inventor of pretty things for people of sensitive constitution.
