



















This Friday, October 20 at 6PM PST, 8PM CST, and 9PM EST, join me on Facebook Live for the launch of my new book, High Tea!

https://www.facebook.com/events/519735795066628/

Please share this exciting event on your social networks as well!

I’m going to be doing live recipe demos (something I can’t do in a bookstore!), reading some of my favorite selections from the book, chatting with you, and giving away three signed copies to three very lucky people chosen at random!

This will be a leisurely two hour broadcast, so come as you are!

High Tea launches officially today and is available for purchase at Amazon. I am really looking forward to sharing some of the most meaningful recipe content I have ever written with you. I hope you can join me on Friday for the party!