























Hemp seed has always been a staple in our kitchen, not only because it’s from my favorite plant but because it is so versatile. If you thought that smoothies were the only thing you could do with hemp seed, well, think again! Hemp seed lends itself to replace meat or soy in a lot of recipes quite well. Today’s recipe is based on those fresh shrimp spring rolls you are probably already familiar with.

Ingredients:

1 package of large rice papers

1 green mango (The more unripe, solid and tart, the better.)

1 to 1/2 avocado

1 lime

shelled hemp seed

1 carrot (I like the pretty purple ones.)

lettuce leaves

For the sauce:

1 tbsp of toasted sesame tahini

2 tbsp of any sriracha sauce

1/4 tsp powdered ginger

1/8 tsp garlic powder

juice from one whole lime

Let’s make this recipe!

Start by making the dressing sauce and set aside. Combine all of the sauce ingredients and blend well.

Next, prepare your filling by cutting the mango, carrot and avocado in julienne or thin slices. Squeeze lime juice over all of the cut vegetables.

Prepare your rice paper for filling by rinsing for a moment. Start by filling with lettuce leaf and then your sliced ingredients. Add 1-2 tbsp of shelled hemp seed sprinkled over the fresh fruit and vegetable filling. Finally, drizzle the sauce over everything and then wrap your roll in the rice paper.

This recipe makes about 3 – 4 servings.

Enjoy!

Summary Recipe Name Fresh Asian Mango Hemp Rolls Published On 2017-07-21 Preparation Time 15 Cook Time 10 Total Time 25 Average Rating 5 2 Review(s) Based onReview(s)