



















I’ve long been an advocate of preparing cannabis ointments and salves with olive oil due to the high oleic acid content which aids in deeper penetration of cannabinoids. But lately, I’ve been stepping up my game with the olive tree and learning about how this herb — steeped in ancient mystery — has medicinal qualities in every part of the plant, not just the oil!

Here in Northern California olive trees grow everywhere. You can find them in parking lots, abandoned fields, and even in your own backyard. They are not native to California, but they like the Mediterranean climate, are drought-hardy, and have many uses for the home herbalist and home chef. I have some of my own favorite places to wildcraft leaves, flowers and sometimes fresh olives from these trees. Olive is a soothing and healing herb that you’ll want to try; if you don’t have olive trees growing anywhere near where you live, you can purchase the dried leaves from any reliable herb supplier and use them in your own home preparations.

This recipe is prepared with olive leaves and flowers as well as fresh roses. You’ll want to select the most fragrant rose blossoms for use in this recipe. There’s one additional ingredient apart from olive, rose and cannabis flowers in this recipe: Palo Santo essential oil. Palo Santo is a South American tree which is related to the Frankincense tree. It has many of the same uplifting and purifying properties that exist in all of the trees in this family. Palo Santo has a much more powerful medicinal fragrance than Frankincense, so you’ll want to use just one or two drops in your final oil, just before it goes into the freezer to harden.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of olive oil

1/8 cup of kokum butter

1 cup of chopped olive leaves and flowers OR 1/2 cup of dried leaves

1 -2 large fresh fragrant roses

2 – 3 grams of cannabis flowers or more

3 cups of water

1 – 2 drops of Palo Santo essential oil

Preparation:

1. Combine everything, except for the Palo Santo essential oil, in a pan on the stove and simmer for an hour. Remove from the stove and allow this to cool for 30 minutes.

2. Strain all of the liquid from the plant matter and refrigerate until the oils separate at the top and become somewhat solid.

3. Separate the solid oil from the top of the liquid and discard the liquid. Melt the oil again in a warm setting on the stove, then pour into a sterilized salve container. Add the Palo Santo essential oil and stir.

4. Place the container in the freezer and allow this mixture to harden. You can use the salve now! Store in your refrigerator or freezer, depending on how you like it. The freezer creates a harder salve, while the refrigerator will make the salve more like an ointment.

Summary Recipe Name Fresh Cannabis Salve: Olive, Rose and Palo Santo Published On 2017-07-22 Preparation Time 15M Cook Time 1H Total Time 2H Average Rating 5 8 Review(s) Based onReview(s)