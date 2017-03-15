



















It’s citrus blossom season in California and that always means that you have access to the most delicate and heavenly-scented culinary flowers of all–the citrus blossom. Dried citrus blossom or any citrus blossom water will have a similar flavor and scent profile so you may substitute if you do not have access to the fresh flower this time of year.

The fresh blossoms really express that citrus-y jasmine-like fragrance that is almost indescribable. The leaves often have a similar fragrance but the flowers are a much more dry and pure fragrance while the leaves have a different, and more earthy quality. As you can see, I love citrus blossoms of all kinds and I love to harvest these this time of year to use in many different recipes, but especially cannabis tea.

This recipe uses authentic high CBD full-extract cannabis oil. This oil is ONLY legal to obtain in legal states so when making this recipe outside of legal states, please substitute with culinary hemp seed oil.

Makes 2 servings.

You will need:

1/2 cup of any kind of milk–hemp, nut, cow, goat, etc.

1 1/2 cups of water

1/2 gram of liquid sunflower lecithin

CBD oil about the size of 2 grains of rice or more OR 1 teaspoon of hemp seed oil for prohibition states

1 teaspoon of agave syrup or other natural sweetener

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 rounded tablespoon of black tea like assam

2 rounded tablespoon of FRESH (preferably!) or dried orange or other citrus blossom

OR

1 tablespoon of orange blossom water (Optional but delicious! Alternatively, if you don’t have access to dried or fresh orange blossoms you should include this to flavor the tea.)

Preparation:

1. Bring the water to a boil and add the milk, tea, sunflower lecithin, CBD cannabis oil, and citrus blossoms and steep for 5 minutes on a light simmer, covered (must be covered!) until the lecithin and CBD oil is thoroughly melted and emulsified.

2. Remove from the stove and add the vanilla extract and sweetener to taste and then strain this milky tea through a mesh strainer into cups and serve.

*If you must use orange flower water, wait until the tea is ready to strain into the cups and add along with the vanilla and sweetener.

