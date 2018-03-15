

I’m writing this blog post today to share a very surprising incident that happened to me last night. For the first time ever I actually got high–as in really high–after using some cannabis lotion. I’ve never been high on any cannabis product applied topically, although I have been high after taking an especially concentrated cannabis bath, and have discussed this at length in my book, The Cannabis Spa at Home. But, what happened to me last night blew me away because I was so high, in fact, I had some trouble getting to sleep after the fact.

So, sometime after midnight I woke up with the worst hip pain and inflammation I’ve had in a long time. It was horrible. I have inflammatory arthritis and several autoimmune conditions so chronic pain is a fairly regular staple of life for me. I’ve been using cannabis topicals like lotions and salves for many years to help cope with the pain. These have been very helpful–but I’ve never been ‘high’ from using them.

I happened to be out of my normal supply of cannabis salves and lotions that I make so I hobbled into the kitchen and pulled out an oil that I made specifically for use with beverages like tea. I’ve written about this recipe and the specific base oil (camellia seed oil otherwise known as tea seed oil) it is made with in my latest book High Tea. It’s very concentrated with THC so that only a few drops are necessary to use in tea to obtain the effects. The special base that it is made with consists of both camellia seed oil and sunflower lecithin. Camellia seed oil is from the seed of the tea plant, camellia–hence the name tea seed oil. It’s an extremely light oil that is even higher in oleic acid than olive oil. This oil, when combined with sunflower lecithin it emulsifies quite readily when it is stirred into a beverage. And when it is applied to the skin it absorbs much more quickly than any other oil I have worked with–this last feature appears to be one of the contributors to the ‘high’ that I obtained from using it on my skin after it had been infused with cannabinoids.

But wait–there’s more to this. After pouring about a teaspoon of this highly concentrated oil made for beverage into my hand I also added 3 drops of an essential oil blend called “Olbas Oil” before applying it to my hip. I cannot rule out the possibility that this essential oil blend, combined with the cannabis infused camellia seed oil also played a role in getting the THC into my bloodstream transdermally. Olbas Oil is a very old-fashioned Swiss remedy for soothing sore muscles and for colds and flu. I enjoy this oil in a diffuser when my allergies are affecting my sinuses. I’ve used it diluted a few times in topical preparations–but I’ve never had the experience of it potentiating a topical cannabis preparation the way I experienced last night. I simply cannot rule this out as a factor in what happened to me.

For those who say that cannabis salve or other topical preparations can’t cause positive drug tests or get you high–I would also like to point out that in recent years cannabis transdermal patches have been developed to deliver THC and CBD through the skin barrier. These transdermal delivery technologies involve very specific chemistry and concentrations of cannabinoids. I can only guess that my accidental ‘high’ in the middle of the night followed a similar pathway through my skin barrier.

Now, I can only guess what you are thinking at this point. What is the recipe?!?!

My cannabis infused tea oil consists of two ingredients: camellia seed oil and sunflower lecithin which has been infused with concentrated hashish. The concentration of my recipe looks like this:

2 tablespoons of camellia seed oil

2 grams of liquid sunflower lecithin

3 grams of hashish around 40 – 50% THC.

Fully decarbed by heating for around 90 minutes.

1 teaspoon of this oil was combined with 3 drops of Olbas Oil before being applied to my hip area.

*UPDATE

I repeated this again a second night on both hips before bed with the same results! Flying high! My experience was that the body high was very strong with some euphoric mental effects the same heavy couchlock-y effect I had the night before–this could be that the oil had further decarbed itself into more CBN. THC naturally degrades over time into CBN which tends to be more body high. The oil I was using was several months old and previously decarbed. Also, on the second night it seemed like the effects didn’t kick in for almost an hour–so your experience may vary like this as well.

*SECOND UPDATE

Tried this again a third time–this time starting just on an application on both knees which were experiencing some pain. Applied a teaspoon with Olbas Oil to each knee and left uncovered. Waited about 30 minutes. Meh. So then I decided to apply another teaspoon with Olbas Oil to my right hip again and about 30 minutes later I was getting that couchlocky high I had the previous two times before! What is going on here? Location of application? Relative body heat in the area of the hip as compared to the knees? Next experiment will be on the shoulders and neck area. Stay tuned.

*THIRD UPDATE

It’s 9:23 AM Sunday morning and I am waked and baked–even higher than the the previous nights when I applied this cannabis lotion to my hip area. I have not tried to apply it to my shoulders and neck yet–but that will happen soon. I woke up this morning with excruciating pain in my right hip and immediately grabbed the oil off of my night stand and slathered it with a even more of the Olbas Oil that I had used before. I would say a good 6 drops or more diluted in the oil before applying to my hip. I extended the application to my lower spine as well. Guess I won’t be driving anywhere this morning. lol.

If you decide to try this in a LEGAL STATE, I would start by following my recipe without substitutions if you want to try to duplicate my results.

All of the ingredients needed for this recipe, sans hashish, are available on Amazon.



