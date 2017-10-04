



















I get a lot of email from people who are not in legal cannabis states.

Typically, this email will go something like this:

“Love your book and recipes but I am not in a state where cannabis is legal yet. I would love to make these recipes, but the only access I have to cannabis of any kind is ordering CBD oil online or through my Kannaway MLM. Can I use these hemp CBD oils to make your recipes?”

Well, the truth is I can’t stop you from doing or trying anything. But, I would never recommend Kannaway or any other CBD hemp oil shipping to your prohibition state for use with my recipes. If the recipe doesn’t come out the way you would like or you have some sort of not-so-nice reaction after spending way to much money to purchase these oil products you will be left with a mess and not so happy. Many of these so-called hemp CBD oils don’t have much in the way of CBD to begin with, and who knows what really comprises the rest of the oil! At least, that’s what the FDA found out when they ordered and tested many of these ‘legal everywhere’ hemp CBD oils:

So how can you, a resident of a prohibition state, participate right now and receive the benefits of cannabis?

There is a legal and inexpensive way to obtain oil produced by hemp in any prohibition state. It’s called your natural foods store. Like Whole Foods. Like a natural food co-op. All of these stores carry, usually in the refrigerated section, hemp seed oil. This will run you anywhere from $10 – $20 depending on the size of the bottle you purchase. This is a culinary grade oil and should not be heated above 250 F or so. It makes great salad dressings. It can also make some pretty kick-ass topical products. Compare that to the price you will pay for Kannaway oil or another so-called CBD oil brand–typically hundreds of dollars for a very small amount of what? Look at the links I have posted above from the FDA to see their findings.

If you are not in a legal cannabis state you must accept that you do not have access to the same quality cannabinoid products we have in the legal states. You really are better off working with hemp seed oil, in my opinion. But, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make a very high quality and effective salve or lotion with hemp seed oil! You most certainly can, and I am going to show you how.

Plantain Hemp Salve — My personal ‘sink salve” formula

Just a great all-around, multi-purpose salve for your skin. I keep this salve by my sink and use it to make my hands soft and to calm dry and cracked skin, and for healing of little scratches and roughness that ultimately comes with kitchen and garden work. This salve starts with a powerful herb you can find in your sidewalk cracks outside. Plantain is not a weed, it’s a powerful skin-soothing medicinal herb–and if your plantain is clean and not sprayed with herbicides you can pull up those leaves and make my plantain hemp salve.

There are two kinds of plantain, broad leaf or slender leaf. I like either one for making hemp seed oil salves. You will want to use plantain leaves when they are fresh for the best results. Pick the leaves and let them wilt overnight on a paper towel. You’ll need roughly a big handful of leaves to make about 8 ounces of my plantain sink salve.

Here are the rest of the ingredients:

1/3 cup of hemp seed oil

1/3 cup of olive oil

The fresh wilted plantain leaves, finely chopped or processed with the oils in a blender

10 drops of rosemary oil

5 drops of tea tree oil

1/3 cup of melted beeswax or vegan wax equivalent

Preparation:

1. Place the hemp seed oil, olive oil, and plantain in a double boiler or other gentle warmer and warm the plantain in the oil very gently (under 200 F) for about 2 hours. Allow this to cool on the counter and strain the leaf material using a very fine cheesecloth to make sure all plant material is completely strained from the oil which should now be a very rich green color from the plantain leaves.

2. Add the warm melted wax to the strained oil and stir in the essential oils of rosemary and tea tree. Transfer to a glass jar to harden. Leave this on the counter until cool and almost hard and then transfer to the refrigerator to solidify the salve completely.

And that’s it! You can keep it on your kitchen counter by your sink like I do. It smells wonderful and your busy hands will thank you for the healing and softness the hemp seed oil provides.

Stay tuned for the second installment of this article to find out how to make a really effective pain-relieving salve with hemp seed oil in your prohibition state!