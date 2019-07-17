Marijuana Lotion for Pain Relief: A Soothing Frankincense and Cannabis Infusion

]It doesn’t matter what kind of job you do, whether you spend your day typing on a keyboard, waiting tables, or loading big pallets onto trucks–those joints and muscles are going to ache from time to time! You need a soothing, workaday marijuana lotion recipe that can be used everyday, during the workday or after. And that is just what this recipe is for–it’s rich in cannabis and frankincense resin and is surprisingly easy to make!

I’m a keyboard warrior. I find that my finger joints, wrists, and elbows take a significant amount of abuse without even realizing it. Many keyboard warriors end up with really painful conditions like carpal tunnel, spasms and joint pain. One application of this lotion on my hands, arms and elbows after showering in the morning leaves my finger joints flexible and my muscles relaxed.

(Thanks to Organic India for sending us this sample of tulsi essential oil to share with you in this new recipe – to buy visit their site at www.organicindia.com.)

If you’re already familiar with the why and the how and also the ingredients I use for emulsifying lotions you’ll know that I never use beeswax, borax, or emulsifying waxes. I use pure plant medicine to create lovely and fully emulsified cannabis lotion. I never use preservatives in my cannabis lotion recipes–and I prefer the fresh and invigorating experience of raw ingredients that require quick use and and the cool and soothing feeling of refrigerated lotion.