Marijuana Lotion for Pain Relief: A Soothing Frankincense and Cannabis Infusion

]It doesn’t matter what kind of job you do, whether you spend your day typing on a keyboard, waiting tables, or loading big pallets onto trucks–those joints and muscles are going to ache from time to time! You need a soothing, workaday marijuana lotion recipe that can be used everyday, during the workday or after. And that is just what this recipe is for–it’s rich in cannabis and frankincense resin and is surprisingly easy to make!
I’m a keyboard warrior. I find that my finger joints, wrists, and elbows take a significant amount of abuse without even realizing it. Many keyboard warriors end up with really painful conditions like carpal tunnel, spasms and joint pain. One application of this lotion on my hands, arms and elbows after showering in the morning leaves my finger joints flexible and my muscles relaxed.
Frankincense-Infused Marijuana Lotion Recipe For Pain Relief
Yield: 8 oz of lotion
There are two ingredients that make this marijuana lotion very effective: Boswellia resin (frankincense) which can be taken orally or used topically. Boswellia serrata is also known as Indian Frankincense and comes from the same family of trees as the frankincense of the middle east. I use the powdered resin to make this recipe. The other special ingredient here is tulsi essential oil. Tulsi, otherwise known as Holy Basil is a soothing and relaxing to the muscles, helping to prevent strains and sprains. Combined with cannabis, these two herbs make a great pain relieving and pain prevention lotion that you can use every day. This recipe contains no preservatives--it will need to be kept refrigerated and used within a month to prevent microbial growth.
Materials
1 gram of Simpson oil i OR 1 gram light or blonde hashish or keif n the CBD or THC ratios you prefer
2 grams of sunflower lecithin (The sticky kind, not the dry kind - pre-filled capsules are ok for this.)
1/2 cup mango seed butter
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tbsp of powdered frankincense (Do not substitute with essential oil of frankincense--the gum of the whole frankincense is required for this recipe to come together correctly. Also, the essential oil alone does not contain boswellic acid which is responsible for the anti-inflammatory effects of frankincense.)
5 drops of tulsi essential oil
1 or more fresh aloe vera leaf, scraped of 2 tbsp. of gel only, do not use whole leaf or scrape out anything but the gel inside. Aloe is part of the emulsification process and needs to be fresh, not bottled for best results in this lotion recipe.
1/3 cup orange flower water
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
Instructions
In a blender add the orange flower water, aloe vera, and lemon juice and blend until smooth and no aloe "chunks" remain. Pour this into a pan on the stove. Heat this to 170 F on the low setting on your burner. This will kill any bacteria that has been introduced and prepare this water-based liquid for emulsification with the fats. Remove from heat immediately and set aside.
In a second pan, add the mango seed butter, olive oil, sunflower lecithin, Simpson oil or hashish, and the frankincense powder. Melt these together at about 170 F degrees or the low setting on your burner. This is a very gentle melting process, don't let the oil bubble or burn. Stir frequently until all ingredients are melted together. There will be grains of the gum of the frankincense left after melting together--this will emulsify when the oil-based and water-based ingredients are combined, so do not strain them from the oil. Remove from the burner after this has melted and only the grains of frankincense gum are left in the oil.
Slowly add the warm fats to the hot liquid in the first pan and vigorously whisk on the lowest setting on the stove until thoroughly combined and smooth for 3 - 5 minutes. Transfer the warm liquid to a cool pan put in the refrigerator to firm up the mixture, 10 minutes should be enough. Remove from the refrigerator and whisk or whip until very creamy before putting in a sterilized glass jar storage in the refrigerator.
This lotion sets up as thick as a typical hand lotion, or cold cream. Keep in the refrigerator at all times and use within a month.