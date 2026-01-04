So today I was shopping at my regular discount grocery haunt. It’s the kind of place where they sell great stuff super cheap and you aren’t sure if it “fell off the truck” or what, but they always deliver on the quality of their cheap products. And they carry a variety of products including housewares.

Today I happen to run across these:

CBD Infused Bed Sheets and Sherpa Blankets

On the front of the label as you can see, they claim to have a special process called “CBD Technofiber” and “CBD Technofusion”.

Naturally, because I am a huge enthusiast of external-use cannabis products, topicals and all that, in fact, I actually wrote the first book ever written in the history of the entire world exclusively on this topic, lol, one might say, yeah, Sandra, you are quite enthusiastic and maybe even knowledgeable about this topic, but I digress…

This product baffled me.

What in the heck is “CBD Technofiber” and “CBD Technofusion”?

Well, on the back side of the product they provide the marketing explanation for this process. Of course, I wasn’t expecting a scientific explanation, I’m not that naive, but let’s take a look at what they have to say on the back of the product:

Down at the very bottom in small print there is of course the obligatory “Not evaluated by the FDA, not making claims blah blah.” Okay, well these days most CBD products are going to be labeled like that so they are in compliance so that part is to be expected.

What they explain on the back of this product is what CBD oil does, not what “CBD Technofiber” is or what it does or even how well it holds up to laundering.

On the label they list the fabric as “microfiber”. Microfiber is typically a poly-type synthetic fabric. The sherpa blanket had a similar label indicating it was made with a synthetic fabric. And I would note that the sherpa blanked was extremely thin compared to other regular sherpa blankets I have owned. I would not consider this product to even be a high quality synthetic sherpa blanket. I could tell that the minute that thing went into the washer it would have turned into hard little pill piles.

So okay, these are standard lower quality synthetic sheets and sherpa blankets somehow infused with CBD oil via some sort of special process I have yet to determine what exactly it is.

Now, let’s see if they have a website that explains the science behind their product and how these are going to stand up to laundering. Because, like, what happens to the CBD oil in these sheets and blankets once you wash them?

This is from their website. They did not provide a link to the patent which would have provided us with the scientific information we need about the way this product is made. However, they do briefly explain in layman’s terms about the fabric infusion and make the claim that the CBD oil infused into the product lasts for up to 30 washes.

Did you get that part? UP TO 30 washes.

So no guarantee, really, on how many washes this infusion will last for, only that it can last up to 30 washes. And I suspect this depends a lot on detergent and temperature factors if in fact CBD is actually infused into this product, which it probably is, because that is the selling point of course. I suppose the real question is, then, what do you do with the sheets after 30 washes? Or when do you know that all of the CBD has washed out, or even, what kind of detergent do they recommend to extend the life of the infusion?

One would think that if they want to provide the customer with the maximum amount of use from this CBD infused fabric they might give fabric care tips including suggested detergents and washing temperatures.

Okay here comes the part I really choked on:

$99.99

Regular microfiber sheets at the local big box retailer are about 1/4 of that price.

And when I ran across their product at my local grocery discount outlet the sheets were marked at $14.99 and the sherpa blanket for $9.99!

Okay now for my verdict:

If you would like to use CBD oil as an external or topical product, make a lotion or salve yourself from fresh cannabis, or purchase a reliable brand from a dispensary where the product is fresh, dated, and complies with local laws listing the amounts of CBD.

CBD oil can be infused into cloth at home and wrapped around your neck or even a painful area and then a hot moist towel as a wrap or poultice and I explain how to make these in my books.

Where the science doesn’t science:

CBD, like other cannabinoids, degrades over time, exposure to temperature, and even air itself. Just because someone has a “patent pending” of “infusing CBD oil into fabric fibers” doesn’t mean that they have figured out how to defy physics or chemistry of cannabinoids. CBD will not remain stable when exposed to the high temperatures of laundering, air, and detergents. Especially modern detergents with enzymes that are designed specifically to break down oil and proteins.

Sure, I’ll bet they do actually apply CBD to their fibers, but that’s not even the important part, the important part is the stability of the CBD after sitting on a retail shelf for extended periods, exposed to a variety of temperatures and environments, and of course the laundering. Oh the devil is in the details with the laundering for sure.

I feel like this is a product for the uneducated or the fearful of cannabis. The uber-religious housewife in the midwest who is terrified of the devil and actual REAL cannabis. Not trying to stereotype here, but let’s face it, a product like this has a market for sure, but hopefully it’s not anyone on my mailing list.