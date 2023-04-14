Today, the FDA issued a very concerning statement about the potential for GMO foods to pose a safety risk as a food allergen. What happens when you splice fish genes into tomatoes and end up killing a bunch of anaphylactic people who are allergic to fish, for example? Apparently, this sort of scenario is going to be a problem with GMO after years of reassurance that GMO is perfectly safe for everyone. As an anaphylactic this is also of concern to me as it is for many people who subscribe to my mailing list—so I wanted to make sure I published about this today.

I like to think that I’m a science-based thinker. For me this means that I bring an element of skepticism to the table for any health claim I am exposed to—and I am an equal opportunity skeptic. For example, I’m as much of a skeptic of wellness industry health claims as I am of pharmaceutical industry health claims. Both need to be held to the same scientific rigor. When it comes to GMO I’ve never felt completely comfortable with the blanket assurances and hand-waving of the “science-based” community in regards to the safety of these foods. It’s turning out that at least in regards to medically diagnosed allergies, GMO is going to be risky.

But if I’m going to be perfectly honest here, I feel like the FDA doesn’t do enough in this regard. We are all aware of the kind of “regulation capture” that goes on with the funneling of people from the corporations into the FDA and the back and forth. So when the FDA issues this kind of statement all of a sudden you must know that SHTF. Someone’s corporate profits may be decimated by lawsuits from folks with deceased anaphylactic family members who were unknowingly exposed to allergens via GMO. So now an announcement has to be made and that’s exactly what has happened in this case. But make no mistake, GMO is probably a far dirtier deal than what is being disclosed by the government.

We can have a conversation about buying organic, etc. But, in today’s inflationary world this is going to be a problem for a lot of people. I want you to think about what you can do, starting now (It’s early spring so you’ve got lots of time!) to limit your exposure to corporate GMO. Even if you only have a patio you can have a small vegetable garden and that will not only save you money but limit your exposure to corporations who only care about the bottom line. If you live in a high-rise with no patio, start thinking about indoor gardening. Indoor garden lighting and equipment is more wallet-friendly today than it’s ever been. And of course, if you are like me and you have a yard and no HOA to boss you around, you can do as I have done and eliminate your lawn and turn that front and back yard into a vegetable and herb garden that can supply you with food year round if you are canning and preserving your foods!

I hope that you’ll join me here throughout the 2023 garden season as I share my gardens with you too! We’re having a delayed spring here in southern Oregon this year, but with the help of some indoor growing equipment and a little greenhouse outside I’ve managed to get about 100 vegetable starts well on their way. As soon as it warms up here there is going to be plenty to share with you in pictures, and some of my advice on growing heirlooms that will produce abundant crops.

I want you to think about (if you are growing outdoors) what will do the best in your particular growing area. I’ve learned through trial and error which vegetables and fruits produce the best for my growing region and microclimate. Microclimate is just as important as your growing region—what grows in your yard and produces the most bang for the buck may not be the same thing that will grow best for your neighbor even a mile away from you, so really put some thought into that.

Looking forward to an abundant and happily non-GMO gardening season this year for all of us!