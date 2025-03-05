Who doesn’t love a great rub?

Especially if that rub is the perfect warmth for aching joints.

And late winter/early spring is the time for warming joint salves like this one especially if you are spending time getting your vegetable and fruit gardens ready for the season.

This is an easy cannabis salve recipe because it only requires exactly what you have in your kitchen cabinet right now. There are no extra ingredients you have to buy like beeswax or emulsifiers.

In my first book, The Cannabis Spa at Home , I pioneered a cannabis salve making technique called freezer salve. It uses the inherent property of olive oil to turn into a hard salve by processing in the freezer or a softer ointment if processed in refrigeration. No other fat or additional ingredient is required to accomplish this and it’s shelf-stable as an oil if it’s left out of the freezer or refrigeration.

So for this recipe, you truly only need ingredients from your spice rack, some cannabis flowers or concentrate, and plain pure olive oil. The caveat here being that the oil must be pure olive oil in order for this to set up properly in the freezer.

This cannabis salve, when prepared in the freezer and used from the freezer has the unique property of not being greasy, so if that’s something that has turned you off in the past I think you are going to like using this salve.

So what’s up with ginger?

Ginger is one of those herbs that complement cannabis in so many ways. First, like turmeric it is anti-inflammatory but unlike turmeric it’s not going to turn your skin yellow. It’s warming and it pairs well with the other spices we’ll add to boost the pain-relieving effectiveness of both the ginger and the cannabis. And also, it tones down the odor of the cannabis so that the fragrance of the salve is more herbal and less like the dispensary you can smell from the block over, lol.

Are you ready to try this?

Spicy Ginger Cannabis Salve Recipe

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ingredients:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1 cup of pure olive oil

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 2 grams of your favorite cannabis flower, ground, or the equivalent cannabinoid content in concentrate

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 3 tablespoons of ground ginger powder

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder (you may omit this ingredient if you don’t have it, but if you do have it, it’s highly recommended because it boosts the warming sensation of the ginger)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Any closed glass container like a small canning jar or clean and dry salve container

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Instructions:

Put all of the ingredients into a double boiler or slow cooker. Set on low-medium heat and warm all of the ingredients, covered, for an hour so that they infuse into the oil. Allow this to cool to room temperature on the counter. This is an important step to ensure there is no water condensation in the closed container you will be using! After cooling, use a cheesecloth or another fine strainer to strain the oil from all of the solids into the final container you will be using for your salve. After straining, close the container and place into the freezer. Allow this to set up until it becomes hard, at least one hour. From there you may store in the freezer for use as a hard salve or store in the refrigerator if you prefer a softer ointment-like texture.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tip: If you leave the salve out on the counter for any period of time and it becomes an oil again, make sure to take off the lid and allow any water condensation to dry before closing it up again. You can re-freeze or refrigerate again and it will return to its salve or ointment state.

From the freezer the salve will be hard and you can run your fingers across the surface to get a light dose to rub into a joint or muscle without that greasy feel. The ointment texture may feel more oily on your skin, so how you use the salve is up to you.

And that’s it! Enjoy!

