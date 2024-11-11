I haven’t forgotten about you guys!

Sometimes life takes us on rides that are a little bumpy and that’s where I’ve been since summer of ‘23.

We have a lot of catching up to do and I’ve got a lot of irons in the fire—I’m going to share a few of those with you.

Yes, you can now buy author signed and inscribed books directly from me if you are looking for a great holiday gift this is it!

Also in the store are some limited edition spa goodies made from herbs I grow in my own garden. When they are gone, they are gone, new batches of stuff like this won’t happen until next gardening season.

If you are into bitters, I just happen to have some stock of quinine bark from Mexico. If you like making bitter tonics or do witchy stuff, well I’ve got a limited stock of this and won’t be replacing it, so get it while it lasts!

I’ll be adding a few more things as we go along here, one of which is a favorite of mine, mugwort pillows. These are made with hemp or hemp blend fabric and are stuffed with mugwort herb from my own garden. Those will go up in December just in time for Christmas orders. I’ll be posting some more about these soon.

And I may decide to share some of my plant spirit gansai and watercolor paintings before the holidays are over so check back for those too.

I’ll be posting here on my site a bit more frequently now, and I’ve got some new recipes to share so stay tuned for that!

Cheers to a great holiday season!

Sandra