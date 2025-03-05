So if you’re new here, or you don’t own a a copy of one of my books with cannabis lotion recipes you can check them out on Amazon or purchase them signed by me from my Etsy shop:

The Cannabis Spa at Home and CBD Every Day by Sandra Hinchliffe

You’re probably most familiar with standard retail lotion formulations that you can find as an on-the-shelf product. There are a few differences between my lotion recipes and the lotion formulation of these off-the-shelf products:

Fresh prepared, preservative-free cannabis lotion and cream from my book The Cannabis Spa at Home

My recipes include the use of cannabis and cannabinoids and are intended to be prepared in small batches and used quickly. Cannabinoids as compounds become unstable (that is, they change) based on temperature, age, and storage conditions. So for example, leave that THC-rich lotion lost under your car seat in hot weather for a couple of weeks or even a few days depending on how hot it is and the THC will begin to degrade into CBN. The same thing happens if you forget some lush cured flower in your hot car, the THC will degrade into CBN. This is just one example. Other cannabinoids also degrade with factors such as temperature, aging, or storage conditions. My water-based cannabis lotions are preservative-free and are intended for storage in refrigeration or frozen and used quickly, like within a few days or so. My oil-based lotions which do not contain water are also preservative-free and may be stored outside of refrigeration, but must be stored in a cool area, such as a cabinet. Water-based lotions without a preservative should be thought of in the same way that you think of prepared food storage. Cooled on the counter after preparation, and then stored in closed conditions in the refrigerator for no longer than a few days, or frozen. My cannabis lotion should be prepared in a small batch, stored in this way and used quickly if it is a lotion preparation that contains water, such as my lotions that contain raw aloe vera juices. Oil-based cannabis lotion preparations without preservatives which do not contain ingredients with water content do not require refrigeration. But again, to preserve the integrity of the cannabinoids in these lotions they need to be stored in a cool area away from light in a tightly closed container. They are shelf-stable for up 3 - 6 months if kept in those conditions. Even then, my preference even for oil-based shelf stable lotions is small batches that are used quickly. My cannabis lotion recipes are not a retail-based shelf product. They are formulated in a food-grade, small batch preparation style which can be used at home or even in a spa. They are not formulated for scaled-up mass production for off-the-shelf sales. So for example, if you would like to use one of my cannabis lotion recipes with clients in your spa you would prepare a fresh batch of these lotions daily, just like a restaurant prepares fresh food for their customers on a daily basis. These are fresh, raw lotion products!

Let’s talk about why I do not use preservatives in my cannabis lotion recipes

First, and foremost, cosmetic preservatives do not preserve the integrity of cannabinoids. Any cannabis lotion made with cosmetic preservatives that sits on the shelf long enough, eventually the cannabinoids in that lotion will degrade depending on ambient temperatures, light and air exposure.

Cosmetic preservatives only prevent the formation of microbial pathogens in water-based lotions and creams, they do not protect the integrity of cannabinoids.

This is why, if you are purchasing off-the-shelf cannabis lotions you may want to consider such factors as production dates and storage conditions prior to your purchase. Cannabis lotions and creams can sit on shelves for months in a dispensary—and depending on the dispensary you purchase these from you may or may not know exactly what the storage conditions or age of these preparations are.

Second, in my recipe formulations I take into consideration the sensitivities and allergies that many of us, including myself, bring to the table especially when it comes to cosmetic and hygiene preparations. Cosmetic preservatives are known allergens for some individuals, and in respect to my methods of preparation and use, they are unnecessary by design.

If you are seeking cannabis lotion recipes that you can scale-up as an off the shelf product for sale in your business ventures, my recipes would not be appropriate for this application. If you are seeking fresh, small batch preparation for home use, or immediate use with clients in a spa setting, then I think you’ll find these recipes useful and delightful even.