So I’ve got a story about this, which has nothing to do with cannabis or gardening but hey if you are an animal lover, especially a cat lover, please read on:

Meet Miss Kitty. She was unfortunately brought into our neighborhood as a kitten by neighbor children as a “toy”. (yeah…do not get me started on this)

Predictably, when they were tired of her she was left outside to fend for herself last fall. This winter I found her by my back shed starved, basically skin and bones. Because of her coloration she’s not a good hunter, and this I found out, is basically true for stark all white cats like Miss Kitty. So she can’t fend for herself as a feral cat. She needs to be an indoor kitty in order to survive.

I started feeding her and letting her stay in my garage after I found her starving and sick, probably from worms was the vet’s best guess. I took her to our local vet, Dr. Joes Pet Hospital, and had her tested for FIV (she is negative) and vaccinated for FIV and rabies and fully dewormed along with a health check up and monthly flea and tick meds. The vet said her weight was normal now and being free of worms going forward starvation won’t be a problem, especially since I’m feeding her. She is a gorgeous cat, even the vet (who is a cat lady herself) said that she was an exceptionally beautiful cat and we should have no problem getting her adopted out to a loving family who will keep her as an indoor cat.

Yesterday she was spayed. The vet found that she was a month along in a pregnancy with six kittens. She’s 6 months old at this point just a kitten herself and it’s likely she would not have survived a pregnancy with that many kittens considering her size and age . Yes, kittens can become pregnant as young as 4 months old! The kittens she was pregnant with may have not survived either, or would be born with serious medical problems and died later in pain and out in the cold. An abortive spay was the best option to save her life and to prevent suffering.

Here’s my big problem with all of this:

I can’t keep her. I wish I could because she’s so affectionate and really wants to be my cat. But, I have really really really dangerous allergies to cat urine and feces, in particular. I also have a large parrot in my home. Miss Kitty lives in my garage for the time being and I let her out during the day to scamper around my yard (she stays in my yard, amazingly, she’s almost like a dog and never roams too far). But she needs a home where she will be an indoor cat.

Here are some of my favorite features of Miss Kitty:

She loves dogs. She is always loving up on my dog when they are outside together! She also likes the neighborhood dogs when they come by the house being walked by their doggy mom or dad and will love up on them too if they allow it!

She LOVES to garden. She’s been supervising me while I put in my peas and get my garden going this year. She loves watching me work in the garden and even tries to participate lol (in a cat sort of way).

She likes to ride in the car. Yep you read that right. This cat has jumped in my car for a ride and also has no issue riding around a car in her cat carrier.

She’s obedient almost like a dog.

She’s super friendly with humans.

She’s a big talker and listens when humans speak and talks back!

I’m not sure how she is with other cats… she does seem skittish around the local feral cats that come around time to time.

She is a shoulder cat and tends to go there when she meets a human.

So here is what I’d like to ask!!

I have a gofundme set up to cover the things she’s had to have so far, all of the vet care, the spay, the litter, food, cat bed and cat carrier. If you’d like to make a small donation to help out Missy Kitty and myself would be very grateful.

But what I’d really like more than a gofundme donation:

I’d like to find Miss Kitty a good home, soon. In fact, as soon as I can get her adopted out I will close out the gofundme.

I live in Southern Oregon about 20 miles from the California border. I am looking for a cat person who either lives nearby, knows another cat person who lives nearby, or a cat person who wants to drive here to adopt her.

Everything goes with her including her vet records, her bed, brand new litter box and unopened litter, cat carrier, and bags of food. So basically, I’ve got everything to get you started with this amazing cat!

Also, if you are the lucky new cat parent I will also gift you with any of my books, signed by me, pick one, or I’ll load you up with free signed copies of each one of the cannabis books I have authored over the past decade (there are 5 in all!). Your choice. And if that’s not enough I’ll send you home with some bath bombs and lotion bars too!

I will be conducting a screening interview so please do not be offended. It’s pretty much the lay of the land around here because we have so many shitty humans who fight dogs in this area and use cats, in particular white or light colored cats they can mark with dye as bait for pit bull fighting.

You may respond by emailing me posyandkettle AT gmail.com and we will go from there. Thank you for reading and please share this posting on your socials!

