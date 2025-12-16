Please, if you are a youtube person, check out my channel, like, subscribe, hit bell notifications, click the thumbs up, all the things!

I’ve started doing youtube again after a big flop a few years back when my channel started picking up some steam with one of the first videos about my books and cannabis that I posted before being demonetized and restricted by youtube.

You can guess why. And I explain a little bit about that in the new video. Certain plants and fungi, no matter how tastefully presented, get restrictions and demonetization on youtube. wah wah….

And this is why those discussions will be limited to my substack, where unrestricted freedom of speech is permissible. Without being demonetized or suffering some other sort of penalty.

You may notice in this video in the lead bumper, for about six seconds, I briefly show all of my books. We will see if or how long youtube tolerates that without restricting or demonetizing me. Since it’s very brief, and show not tell. and these are just the books and no other cannabis content and “cannabis” is not even spoken of, I am hoping that six seconds is not going to be problematic because being a published author of several books that feature still life art that I have created is an important aspect of what I do. Very important.

If you have an interest in the artistic production aspects of my books, watercolor painting, still life art, flower arranging, landscapes, as weIl as the permissible gardening topics that youtube will allow, I think you are going to enjoy the direction that I am taking my youtube channel. I’ll be featuring my artistic works and tutorials, etc, on the channel.

Thanks for being a substack subscriber of mine!