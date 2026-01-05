Stay Calm. You’ve got your CBD infused blanket!

I had to do it.

Plus I had to go back to the grocery store for the coffee I forgot to buy yesterday—and when I went back guess what was still there staring me in the face?

Yes. I bought the thing. I needed an extra blanket for the dog in my art studio anyhow, so the CBD Infused Sherpa Throw it is, for $9.99. All of the other sherpas, better quality fabrics of course, were $15.99 and up so this being the cheapest option, and an opportunity to actually try and launder this “CBD-infused” “Made with CBD Technofusion patent-pending” fiber.

So first, let’s get into the challenges of purchasing this sherpa throw in the packaging the company chose to put it in:

uh huh. That’s dirt you see right there on the corner. And every one of these CBD-infused sherpa throws had dirt on them like this, some worse than others.

Someone at the CBD infused blanket and sheet company was not thinking this through. Or if they were, the thought process was on how many rubes were going to purchase this no matter how they packaged it, so why spend money on the necessary packaging to protect the infused blankets?

And by rubes I mean the rubes that paid $59.99 for this throw:

And of course me. I’m a rube too. I brought one of these home. But for the low low price of $9.99.

This thing had to be laundered before use. Not a chance in hell that I would snuggle it next to my body or allow my dog to have it without washing it first due to the packaging. So to give the “CBD infusion” the best chance of surviving laundering I used my hippy soap and instead of fabric softener I used citric acid in the softener cycle along with a little Lysol Laundry Sanitizer to kill whatever monkey pox, measles, covid, ecoli, mold spores, and other diseases I have no clue about that could be hanging out on this throw due to the way it was packaged. And I dried it on medium heat in the dryer.

So while that is making it’s way through the laundering process let’s have a look again at what the company says about this this sherpa throw and the manufacturing process for the CBD infusion:

The sherpa manufacturing is a little different from the CBD infused microfiber sheets. Instead of adding CBD to the fibers like they do with the sheets, they manufacture the sherpa throws with 5% hemp fibers that have not been stripped of their CBD. And according to this that means the CBD remains forever in the fiber.

I feel like I’ve lost brain cells just reading this again. But let’s continue.

If you’ve ever owned anything made with hemp fiber you know that in order to manufacture hemp fiber for cloth the resins and oils have to be removed. The outer portion of the hemp stalk where the oils and resins are is removed and it is the inner fiber then used to make the cloth. Otherwise you could not make the cloth. But, let’s go ahead and put our thinking caps away like the company would like us to do here. They’ve defied the laws of physics with their patent-pending process and no matter how many times you launder this 5% hemp fiber and 95% polyester sherpa throw, the CBD remains forever!

Now for the laundered results:

Well here are the laundered results.

The blanket did not pill into hard little piles after the first wash; and usually it takes a few washes before cheap sherpa does that anyhow. It came out soft, but I suspect it would have been softer had I used a fabric softener sheet in the dryer.

The dog seems to like it. And soft sherpa is something that calms her down anyhow so I don’t know if the CBD content, if it is indeed defying all known laws of physics and chemistry, remains after the laundering process. For that I would need to send it off to lab for testing and like many of you I don’t have $300 to set on fire.

Is this 5% hemp and 95% polyester sherpa throw worth $59.99? Absolutely not. There’s really no difference between this sherpa and all of the other cheap sherpa throws I have around the house. Was it a decent buy for $9.99? Considering that comparable sherpas can go for $15.99 at this discount grocer I shop at, sure, for $9.99 it’s alright. Doggie approved.