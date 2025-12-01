It’s been ten years since my first book, The Cannabis Spa at Home, was published. I’d love to say I don’t feel old, but I feel old!

In the last decade I managed to churn out five more cannabis books, including one book I co-authored with Dr. Rachna Patel, The CBD Oil Solution.

But my greatest love, the love of my life, will always be The Cannabis Spa at Home.

And after ten years I’ve learned so much, both in my kitchen and from all of the devoted readers of this book, that I’d love nothing more than to do a second edition, a new volume combining all of the original love with everything I’ve learned over the years. Until then, I savor the memories of my old kitchen in Fremont California and all of those incredible moments with what I can only describe as a muse who came to visit me from the aether to deliver something I can only describe as otherworldly inspiration as I created what was to become my first book.

In all of my books, the art of cannabis has always been one of the most important elements. Very few states had legalized cannabis for medicinal or adult use purposes and it was still the wild west, so to speak. I believed, and still believe, with every ounce of my soul that the portrayal and use of this plant should be elegant, meaningful, and healing. And I strived for that portrayal in the art and photographic still life I produced for all of my books.

My last cannabis book was published in 2023, Your Cannabis Experience. It’s a book about cannabis education, a topic I feel that is of great importance. It’s also my last cannabis book, meaning, the last cannabis book I will ever write. My work is done here. Unless the other books, like The Cannabis Spa at Home, have newer editions of course!

The herbs and fungi of the forbidden gardens hold a special place in my heart and I have cleared space for more artistic visions and a new muse.

Last year I began painting again. I’ve got some lovely watercolor bookmarks that I have painted and will be putting in my Etsy store this week! I’ll post more about that in the coming days.

Would you like to see a forbidden gardens calendar or garden planner? Because I have those ready to go into rotation in the coming year!