The Cannabis Spa at Home was the first text to be published on cannabis topicals in the modern era.

The cannabis salve recipe that started this train a' rollin ;)

In my new book, Your Cannabis Experience (Skyhorse Publishing, April 4, 2023) I talk about some of my experiences writing my first book, as well as a revisit of the recipe technique in The Cannabis Spa at Home in 2012 - 2013 (Skyhorse Publishing 2015).

Cannabis-infused olive oil salves were already a staple in my household, and I had dozens of different ways to make these. They are so elegant due to the simplicity of making them along with the fact that they ticked all the boxes for quality, texture, ease of use, effectiveness, and a luxurious aesthetic.

Cannabis salves or cannabis topicals as a whole are a relative newcomer, an ancient practice that has been revived in the era of plant medicine legalization. 10 - 15 years ago there were very few external-use cannabis commercial products on the market.

The salves contain two basic ingredients that everyone with a kitchen already has in the kitchen spice cabinet: herbs and olive oil. With these two elements you can make the following: a hard salve, a smooth ointment, or massage oil. Nothing else is required.

Pure olive oil has three wonderful properties. First, by using the freezer and refrigerator you can turn the olive oil into a hard salve (freezer), or smooth ointment (refrigerator), and by leaving at room temperature the herbal olive oil infusion will be liquid and ideal for massage oil applications. Second, olive oil has high oleic acid content which makes it ideal as a carrier fat for cannabis topical applications where skin penetration is desired. Oleic acid has been used in topical applications for more than 150 years in pharmaceutical formulations as an excipient. Third, olive oil is low on the comedogenic scale which means that it is less likely than say, coconut oil, to clog pores or cause breakouts.

Olive oil has also been shown in chemistry experiments to be one of the most efficient extractors of cannabinoids from cannabis.

I have always enjoyed exploring the fragrances and tastes of the home spice cabinet. It lends so much to any cannabis infusion—you can dial in all kinds of special effects with various spice cabinet herbs and spices when they are paired with cannabis in a topical salve or cannabis infused ointment. Want a cannabis salve that is warming and soothing for joint or muscle pain? Pair cannabis with kitchen spices like ginger, cinnamon, clove, and cayenne pepper and infuse this into olive oil, strain, and pop the final oil into the freezer for a hard salve or the refrigerator if you prefer a soft ointment. To maintain the form that you have chosen, hard salve or soft ointment, store the product that you have made in the freezer or refrigerator, respectively, and use as needed for a cool and soothing therapeutic experience.

Here are four tips whether you are following the recipe from my books or just kind of winging it (which you can absolutely do with this cannabis herbal olive oil infusion):