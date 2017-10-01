



















As the days get shorter and chillier there are many delicious go-to seasonal beverages–but one of my new favorites is something called Golden Milk. Golden Milk is a traditional Ayurvedic and Indian hot beverage which is served in a similar way to our western-style hot chocolate–warm, creamy, and sweet. There are so many ways to make Golden Milk, but the traditional formulation goes something like this: turmeric, black pepper, and jaggery, warmed in milk. It’s a comfort beverage as much as a medicinal one. I’ve been told that it’s a cure-all employed by doting Indian mothers as much as chicken soup is by Jewish mothers by an Indian friend!

There’s no question that the traditional formulation of this comforting beverage has herbs which are anti-inflammatory and soothing. You probably have everything you need in your kitchen right now to put the most simple version of this recipe together: 1 teaspoon of turmeric, 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper, and honey or any dark brown sugar to taste warmed in the milk of your choice. Add a serving of your favorite cannabis oil or butter and you’ve got a fantastic pain-relieving beverage!

Once you fall in love with this beverage I know that you are going to want to try new ways of making it like I have. It seems that everyone has their own favorite way to formulate this–and I have a few of my own that I would like to share with you.

Cannabis-Infused Golden Milk with Frankincense and Spice

Free of all major allergens, my recipes use powdered coconut milk produced in a nut-free factory as the base. Coconut is not technically a tree nut and is generally safe for those with tree nut allergies when it is produced in a factory free of nuts. But as always, check with your doctor before using coconut just to be safe.

Boswellia, or frankincense is an ingredient you may be familiar with in incense–but did you know that it’s also an edible ingredient when produced for that purpose? Boswellia Serrata, or Indian Frankincense is the Indian variety of this resin with a slightly spicy and anise-like fragrance and flavor. It’s also known for its anti-inflammatory and mood-brightening effects. It pairs with turmeric and spices in this version of cannabis-infused golden milk to create a delicious flavor and soothing effect you will love this chilly holiday season.

Makes 4, 6 ounce servings servings using these ingredients:

2 teaspoons of turmeric

1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of boswellia powder

1 teaspoon of ginger powder

1/2 scraped vanilla bean

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon of cardamom

4 rounded tablespoons of powdered coconut milk

3 or more teaspoons of jaggery sugar or other dark brown sugar to taste

24 ounces of boiling water

4 servings of any decarbed cannabis oil blend you prefer

Instructions:

1. Mix all of the dry ingredients together thoroughly, including the scraped vanilla bean.

2. Portion the dry ingredients evenly into 4 cups. Add the cannabis oil and then pour in the boiling water, stir vigorously, and serve.

Enjoy!

