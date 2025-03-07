Every year I grow hemp. In fact, hemp is my preferred cannabis grow because it’s so versatile and apart from potent THC topicals, I’m just not that into “getting high” these days. Time travel back to my college years and I’d give you a different answer to that, lol. But these days what I really love to grow these days are potent CBD and CBG cannabis plants.

Looking suspiciously like…….my CBG garden. The CBG rich low/nill THC hemp that I grew last year.

I’ve always recommended this type of hemp grow for people who, for various reasons, don’t enjoy or like THC in edibles or extracts or for vaping.

So what is hemp exactly, and how does it differ from “marijuana”?

The answer is fairly simple. They are the same plant. Cannabis sativa. Hemp is just a classification of vanities of Cannabis sativa that are typically used for fiber purposes or as low/nill THC plants that mostly produce the non-intoxicating CBD and CBG cannabinoids. Depending on how the hemp is grown, such as the picture here, it can have the same physical characteristics as a plant high in THC such a lush flowers sticky with resins, non-intoxicating but beneficial and healing resins!

Okay so that is really the short answer. It’s easy to buy hemp seed and I suggest that if you want to grow hemp that you make it easy on yourself and purchase feminized seed so that you can have beautiful lush flowers right out of the gate.

One of my favorite things to do with hemp, and even any male cannabis plant regardless of the variety (males do not make the lush resinous flowers that female plants make) is to use cannabis like a green leafy vegetable. Check out this recipe I posted on youtube a few years ago: (And if you are vegan you may omit the bonito flakes called for in this recipe, the result will still be delicious!)

Cannabis Leaf Miso Soup Recipe

You gotta grow if you want to use cannabis as a vegetable! I’ve never known a dispensary that sells frozen leaves or fresh leaves for that matter as a produce vegetable, so growing your own is the only way to enjoy the non-intoxicating benefits of cannabis leaves as a leafy green vegetable. And with the price of organic produce these days, growing your own cannabis plants can provide a wealth of nutrients for soups, salads, smoothies and more.

