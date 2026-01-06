Chase away the winter blues!

So right now I am in the process of working out what is going into my gardens this year, including the cannabis I am going to be growing since I just got some awesome seeds for CBG-rich cannabis that I am excited to try out. I’m going to be growing CBD again this year too.

But I’ve got other plans and literally hundreds of seeds for every vegetable, herb and flower you can imagine. I think that this year is going to be the year I grow a lot of flowers for my watercolor still life painting projects too.

I want to hear from you if you don’t mind taking my poll to find out what kind of content you would like to see here on my substack. As you may or may not know, I also have a youtube channel, but they restrict videos from any sort of monetization that have cannabis content, so that topic is going to be just for this substack.

Tell me what topics interest you the most here on my substack and I will promise to front load those in the coming year!