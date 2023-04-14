Subscribe
FDA Issues Guidelines Regarding Allergens and GMO Foods
Apparently, this is going to be a problem after years of being told that GMO is not a problem.
Sandra Hinchliffe
Apr 14
It's Book Launch Week! Cannabis Chrism the Holy Anointing Oil
It's Holy Week and Passover. Let's have a look at the history of cannabis in Christian and Jewish traditions I've written about in my new book!
Sandra Hinchliffe
Apr 5
March 2023
Your Cannabis Experience is Here!
My author copies were delivered today! I am so excited that we are a week away from the April 4 release date of my latest cannabis book.
Sandra Hinchliffe
Mar 28
High Tea: Spring Equinox is Sassafras Tea Time!
Sassafras tea is a wonderful way to welcome spring time and recharge your soul for gardening season. In my second book, High Tea, I show you how to make…
Sandra Hinchliffe
Mar 26
It's Been An Amazing Decade: The Cannabis Salve Recipe That Started It All
It's been 10 years since I wrote my first book, The Cannabis Spa at Home. It started with one recipe, my classic olive oil and cannabis salve…
Sandra Hinchliffe
Mar 20
Welcome to The Garden
If you are receiving this email, it's because you are one of my subscribers, so, welcome, indeed!
Sandra Hinchliffe
Mar 14
Subscribe for Free!
But you may also pledge support if you enjoy this publication. Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sandra Hinchliffe
Mar 12
