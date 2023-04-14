posy & kettle

Home
Shop
Media
About
New
Apparently, this is going to be a problem after years of being told that GMO is not a problem.
Sandra Hinchliffe
It's Holy Week and Passover. Let's have a look at the history of cannabis in Christian and Jewish traditions I've written about in my new book!
Sandra Hinchliffe

March 2023

My author copies were delivered today! I am so excited that we are a week away from the April 4 release date of my latest cannabis book.
Sandra Hinchliffe
1
Sassafras tea is a wonderful way to welcome spring time and recharge your soul for gardening season. In my second book, High Tea, I show you how to make…
Sandra Hinchliffe
It's been 10 years since I wrote my first book, The Cannabis Spa at Home. It started with one recipe, my classic olive oil and cannabis salve…
Sandra Hinchliffe
If you are receiving this email, it's because you are one of my subscribers, so, welcome, indeed!
Sandra Hinchliffe
6
But you may also pledge support if you enjoy this publication. Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sandra Hinchliffe
© 2023 Sandra Hinchliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing